Cats and Dogs Express Their Deepest Thoughts, Memories and Opinions About the Holiday Season

In a very season-appropriate video, the always witty Ze Frank hilariously narrates the deepest thoughts, memories and opinions that cats and dogs have about the holidays. One interbreed couple talks about when one of them consumed tinsel, a dog complains about a prickly massage his well-meaning feline partner is giving to him and a couple of stoned cats ruminate about the health benefits of catnip.

One forthright mouse-chasing feline logically elaborated on the hypocrisy of humans during the season.