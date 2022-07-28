Chatty Cat Records Outdoor Adventures With a GoPro

An adorably chatty cat in rural Hong Kong recorded all sorts of adventures outside with a GoPro. The moving camera captured the sight of other felines, some of whom stopped to talk. There was also the spotting of a bird, which led to some chattering and a wide open area for the cat to explore.

Here’s more from the cat’s GoPro.

This remarkable footage is incredibly reminiscent of the feline-centered video game Stray, particularly the opening scene.

via Digg