Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An absolutely elegant and surprisingly tolerant black cat named Rover walks gracefully through the room like he’s a fashion model on a catwalk while wearing all sorts of colorful kitty clothing. According to Rover’s humans, this fashion-forward feline is living the best of lives.

Living my best nine lives.

via Neatorama