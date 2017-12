A feisty black cat named Pepé was keeping her human Brad Johnsen company while he was taking a bath, just hanging out quietly in the background. The little feline decided that she’d had enough, however, once he started singing about her and took some drastic action of her own in order to shut him up.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!