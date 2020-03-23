Limber Tuxedo Cat Tries to Pass Through Increasingly Smaller Holes in the Cardboard That’s Blocking His Way

The humans of a clever cat named Pusic (previously) set up a little experiment that presented the charmingly limber little tuxedo with his hallway blocked by pieces of cardboard with increasingly smaller holes through which he needed to pass. The determined cat found that he could only get so far before he couldn’t through anymore.

With each new passing of the cat through the hole, we make it smaller and smaller in diameter until the cat can pass it by himself because of his physical abilities. At what stage will this happen and will it happen at all?