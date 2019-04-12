A Gorgeous Orange British Longhair Cat Takes Her First Tentative Steps Out Into the Backyard

An absolutely gorgeous orange and white British longhair named Smoothie sat at the back door for a few seconds before taking her first tentative steps into the wilds of her human’s fenced in backyard. Once completely outdoors, Smoothie became one with her environment, while sticking very close to the house. Smoothie’s sister Milkshake wanted nothing to do with the outdoors, preferring instead to stay inside where everything was familiar.

It was a nice spring day, so I decided to let the cats explore a bit outside. Only under supervision in the garden of course. Smoothie was really into it! Milkshake wasn’t sure yet, as you can see at the end of the video.

While the two cats don’t agree upon the outside, they are both very happy to sit and look out at the yard through the glass door.

via Miss Cellania