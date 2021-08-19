Cleverly Designed Table With a Hole in the Middle That Lets Your Cat Become a Living Centerpiece

Japanese online retailer Dinos is selling a very cleverly designed table that lets the resident cats have a seat. The table features a hanging shelf in the middle of the table where a cat can sleep or sit and a hole directly above it so the kitty’s head can pop right through as a living centerpiece. The hole can be easily covered to convert the table to humans only.

(translated) For you who always want to feel a cat by your side. You will be healed by your cat who pops out of the hole in the table.

The table is part of a larger collection that includes benches, nesting end tables, and a stylish cat tree.

via Spoon and Tamago