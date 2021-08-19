Cleverly Designed Table With a Hole in the Middle That Lets Your Cat Become a Living Centerpiece

Dinos Cat Table Cats

Japanese online retailer Dinos is selling a very cleverly designed table that lets the resident cats have a seat. The table features a hanging shelf in the middle of the table where a cat can sleep or sit and a hole directly above it so the kitty’s head can pop right through as a living centerpiece. The hole can be easily covered to convert the table to humans only.

(translated) For you who always want to feel a cat by your side. You will be healed by your cat who pops out of the hole in the table.

Dinos Cat Table Cat in Hole

The table is part of a larger collection that includes benches, nesting end tables, and a stylish cat tree.

Dinos Cat Table Cats Playing

via Spoon and Tamago

