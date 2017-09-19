A Confused Cat Cautiously Swipes at a Chocolate Covered Donut As If It Were an Enemy

Donut be afraid of a donut…My cat Simon freaked when we brought out a Krispy Kreme! Don’t worry, we never gave it to him.

A really cute cat named Simon became a bit confused by a chocolate covered donut that was sitting on the kitchen counter, tentatively swiping at it as if it were an enemy that would strike back. Feeling a bit mischievous, Simon’s human Shannon Bachar moved the donut slightly causing poor Simon to jump back very quickly before cautiously approaching again.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!