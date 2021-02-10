An Indoor Cat Is Stopped Cold by a Skylight When Leaping at Pigeon That Was Flying Overhead

An indoor tabby cat who was perched on the back of his human’s chair, suddenly went into alert mode when a pigeon flew overhead outdoors and came into view through a skylight in the ceiling. The spry feline sprung into action, leaping up at the bird in flight for an easy catch. Unfortunately, the glass of the window stopped him short of his goal and sent him barreling back towards the carpeted floor.

While I was working my cat felt spontaneous and decided to prepare me some lunch. Luckily for the pigeon, the roof window was closed so he only ended up doing some routine exercise!