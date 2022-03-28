Woman Uses Hidden Camera to Catch Her Clever Cat Stealing Toys From Her Daughter’s Room

A woman who was concerned about how her daughter’s stuffed animals went missing set up a hidden camera to see what was going on. It turns out that her very generous munchkin cat named Batman selected his favorite stuffed animals each night (they all had faces), carried each out of the room in his mouth, went up the stairs, and deposited them next to the woman’s bed.

This adorable habit continued long after her daughter played with stuffed animals, but instead of giving them away, she kept them for Batman.

My daughter at the time kind of outgrew her stuffed animals and rather than giving them away we gave them to him. And then I would wake up in the morning and I would find toys next to my bed, on average about two a night. And I was able to see how he goes and looks for the exact one he wants carries it up the stairs into my bedroom.