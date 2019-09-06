Inquisitive Cat Is Repeatedly Startled by the Unexpected Ongoing Beat of a Cajón Drum

While the humans of the house were gathered together and making music, an inquisitive kitty sidled up behind the person sitting upon and playing the cajón, a box-shaped percussion instrument. Clearly unprepared for the sound emanating from this instrument, the poor kitty repeatedly became startled each time a beat was played.

