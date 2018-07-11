A Watchful Cat Stands on His Hind Legs to Confront a Wayward Bear Through a Sliding Glass Door

Missoula viewer Jess Hanson captured this image of his cat reacting to a bear in the Grant Creek area! pic.twitter.com/GTKSM04Tw3 — Laurel Staples (@LaurelNBCMT) July 4, 2018

News anchor Laurel Staples of NBC Montana posted a funny photo from viewer Jess Hanson, which showed his watchful orange tabby up on his hind legs ready to confront a wayward bear who was also standing on hind legs right on the other side of a sliding glass door.

Since Staples posted the photo, several people took the opportunity to remix the photo a bit.

via Splinter