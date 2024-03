Cat Speaks in Tongues During Butt Scratches

A very funny tuxedo cat named Bentley adorably moves his head at strange angles and seemingly speaks in tongues whenever his human scratches his little behind. According to his human, Tessa Francoise, this happens quite frequently.

Y’all look at how this cat acts when I scratch his butt

It seems that this type of vocalization isn’t unusual for tuxedo cats, as previously demonstrated by a large cat named Chibi Maru.