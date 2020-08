Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A very bouncy tabby cat named Linnet very helpfully leaped up to the front door mail slot to retrieve the package that was coming through. Once the package was safely between her teeth, she immediately climbed the stairs to put the package away.

May I present to you, ENTHUSIASTIC POST-CAT, who often waits by the door for our postie or those charity-bag drop offs, and stashes all her spoils upstairs.

Here’s Linnet resting up for the next few deliveries.

