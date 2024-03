Lively Cat Plays Daily Game of Hide and Seek With Her Favorite Young Human

A very lively cat enjoys playing hide and seek and other games with her favorite young pajamaed human, seemingly on a daily basis. The pair take turns hiding and surprise each other when they come looking. The pair are very gentle with each other, both appearing to understand that it’s all in good fun.

This cat and this hooman love to play with one another. The way they scare each other is so fun to watch.