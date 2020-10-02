Clever Cat Remarkably Mimics Human Behavior

Dog trainer Fumi Higaki and a clever cat named Ebisu demonstrated how the Do As I Do method of behavioral training not only works on canines, but on felines too. When Higaki performed a particular action, she then waited for Ebisu to mimic that action. Once the process was completed, Ebisu would get a treat. The experiment included such actions as “touch with hand/paw” and “face rub”.

