Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Cute Cat Loves Snuggling With Fresh Peaches

by at on

A very cute Siamese/tabby mix named Ozzy has a thing for peaches. He loves the way they smell, the feel of their velvety skin and the comfort the stone fruit provides when he snuggles amongst them. At one point, Ozzy’s humans tried to keep some peaches away from the fruit-loving cat, but found that it was a losing proposition.

We tried to keep the peaches away from Ozzy in the cat free basement, but a guest forgot and let him down there. Ozzy decided to keep the peaches company while he was down there.

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on

Ozzy’s fascination has sparked so much interest, that fans have been creating art in his likeness.

via Neatorama



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP