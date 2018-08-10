A Cute Cat Loves Snuggling With Fresh Peaches

A very cute Siamese/tabby mix named Ozzy has a thing for peaches. He loves the way they smell, the feel of their velvety skin and the comfort the stone fruit provides when he snuggles amongst them. At one point, Ozzy’s humans tried to keep some peaches away from the fruit-loving cat, but found that it was a losing proposition.
We tried to keep the peaches away from Ozzy in the cat free basement, but a guest forgot and let him down there. Ozzy decided to keep the peaches company while he was down there.
My parents’ cat inexplicably LOVES peaches, and it’s the most delightful thing. They send regular picture updates to the family group chat of this cat just chilling with the peaches. It’s the most important notification I get to my phone. pic.twitter.com/mPEQaRF8Mv
— Lydia Coutré (@LydiaCoutre) August 1, 2018
Ozzy’s fascination has sparked so much interest, that fans have been creating art in his likeness.
Painted @LydiaCoutre's peach kitty because he is adorable ? pic.twitter.com/4zsnlaLQwt
— Siplick ? (@Siplick) August 6, 2018
I had to draw @LydiaCoutre 's awesome story about peach cat Ozzy! What a good boy protecting those furry eggs <3 pic.twitter.com/cF0Ydv3o0k
— Erin McLaughlin (@Eboods) August 7, 2018
@LydiaCoutre I love Ozzy so much! He deserves all the peaches. pic.twitter.com/6H9pvzFz7b
— Tato (@TheTaterDragon) August 7, 2018
via Neatorama