A Cute Cat Loves Snuggling With Fresh Peaches

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

A very cute Siamese/tabby mix named Ozzy has a thing for peaches. He loves the way they smell, the feel of their velvety skin and the comfort the stone fruit provides when he snuggles amongst them. At one point, Ozzy’s humans tried to keep some peaches away from the fruit-loving cat, but found that it was a losing proposition.

We tried to keep the peaches away from Ozzy in the cat free basement, but a guest forgot and let him down there. Ozzy decided to keep the peaches company while he was down there.

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Sep 1, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

My parents’ cat inexplicably LOVES peaches, and it’s the most delightful thing. They send regular picture updates to the family group chat of this cat just chilling with the peaches. It’s the most important notification I get to my phone. pic.twitter.com/mPEQaRF8Mv — Lydia Coutré (@LydiaCoutre) August 1, 2018

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Aug 11, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Jan 18, 2016 at 11:38am PST

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

A post shared by Ozzy and Darcy (@ozzyanddarcy) on Aug 9, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

Ozzy’s fascination has sparked so much interest, that fans have been creating art in his likeness.

Painted @LydiaCoutre's peach kitty because he is adorable ? pic.twitter.com/4zsnlaLQwt — Siplick ? (@Siplick) August 6, 2018

I had to draw @LydiaCoutre 's awesome story about peach cat Ozzy! What a good boy protecting those furry eggs <3 pic.twitter.com/cF0Ydv3o0k — Erin McLaughlin (@Eboods) August 7, 2018

@LydiaCoutre I love Ozzy so much! He deserves all the peaches. pic.twitter.com/6H9pvzFz7b — Tato (@TheTaterDragon) August 7, 2018

via Neatorama