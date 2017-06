While watching a tutorial on kneading dough, an adorable grey and white cat did her very best to mimic the displayed kneading motion onto a fluffy herringbone pillow. The kitty was a quick study, making biscuits of her own in no time at all.

This funny feline spends its Friday night learning how to knead dough through a tutorial video online. Nice work kitty!

via Incredible Things, Archie McPhee’s Geyer of Awesome