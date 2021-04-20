Cat Repeatedly Jumps Into a Long Horizontal Box to Be Launched Onto the Bed Over and Over Again

Animator TrTveT had a bit of fun when his cat climbed inside a long horizontal box with open sides that he was holding. The man then made his way over to the bed with the box and launched the cat onto the soft surface. The cat had such a blast that she jumped right back into the box again. TrTveT turned the box around and repeated the launch. The amusing scenario repeated itself a few more times until he decided to just walk away.

Self-loading cat launcher

Here’s the same video with a couple of edits to smooth out the transitions.