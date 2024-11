Human Challenges His Cat to Jump Into a High Cabinet With Increasingly Smaller Openings

Muneo, the human belonging to a creamsicle cat named Ruka, set up a clever challenge for his active feline, who loves to sleep in a high cabinet in their apartment. Muneo started with leaving the cabinet open 14 centimeters for Ruka to enter but then slowly made the entrance smaller and smaller until Ruka finally gave up at 3 centimeters.

