Persistent Cat Repeatedly Interrupts Her Human’s Virtual Ballet Lesson in the Most Adorable Ways

While Amelia Love Clearheart was teaching a virtual ballet class, her adorable tabby cat Aurora decided she wanted in on the action. As Clearheart was performing her delicate moves, Aurora repeatedly threaded herself in and out of her human’s graceful legs until she decided she wanted a bit more personal attention

The higher quality video that went viral of Aurora the cat and Amelia the ballet teacher, remote dance lessons with a surprise finish! pic.twitter.com/gBk5Afj6jU — Amelia Love Clearheart (@TheLoveOpera) March 24, 2020