Persistent Cat Repeatedly Interrupts Her Human’s Virtual Ballet Lesson in the Most Adorable Ways

My sister is a Ballet teacher and with the remote schooling due to Coronavirus she now has to record her lessons. A certain somebody is adapting to this very enthusiastically! from r/aww

While Amelia Love Clearheart was teaching a virtual ballet class, her adorable tabby cat Aurora decided she wanted in on the action. As Clearheart was performing her delicate moves, Aurora repeatedly threaded herself in and out of her human’s graceful legs until she decided she wanted a bit more personal attention

Cat Ballet


