Orange Cat Wanders on Stage During the Emotional Final Scene of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

An unexpected orange tabby with perfect timing wandered onto the stage during the incredibly emotional final scene of Romeo and Juliet, as performed by the Imperial Russian Ballet in Izmir, Turkey, and became part of the play.

Juliet tried to save Romeo. The cat had other plans. And by the end of the performance, the entire theater had fallen in love with the unexpected guest.

Photographer Vladimir Snezhin captured this endearing footage of the cat playing with the dead Romeo’s hair, as if to join Juliet in her efforts to revive him.

During the final scene of a ballet performance in Turkey, a curious ginger cat wandered onto the stage and decided that Romeo’s hair was far more interesting than Shakespeare.

The Cat Took a Bow at the End

This is not the first time an animal in Izmir has wandered onto the stage during a performance.

via Neatorama