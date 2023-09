Wary Cat Freezes in Place to Avoid Baby Toddling By

A wary cat named Churchill, who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine with his family, hilariously froze in place like a stuffed animal as Danilo the baby toddled by. Churchill remained perfectly still as Danilo grabbed everything in sight so that he could remain upright.

In the video, our cat Churchill freezes when he sees interest from our son Danilo. The cat freezes, doesn’t breathe, and doesn’t blink, all for the sake of Danya not noticing him and passing by.