Flirty Cat Falls In Love With a Neighbor in the Hallway

A flirty calico cat named Ellie, who lives in a big apartment building, fell in love with a neighbor she met as she was walking up and down the hallway. Unfortunately, the neighbor was in a hurry and didn’t have time to spend. She saw him again, but after that, neither Ellie nor her human Aireen saw the neighbor again. This didn’t stop Ellie from continuing to wait for him.

After that we did not see the guy again she would literally sit down and she would come back to me very sad because he wasn’t there anymore he’s not coming out the elevator from the door so she didn’t really know what happened…I’ve learned he moved out and that is the reason why my cat could not move on.

Aireen said that this behavior isn’t typical as Ellie is friendly to everyone but never really gets attached to anyone until this guy.

She is very friendly kitty, but she will say hi to you but she would walk away like after one second. So that was her behavior to everyone. She never really get attached to anyone, but she is so in love with that neighbor.

Luckily, Ellie got to see him one last time.

After six months the finally neighbor showed up. …It took her one second to realize it was him. …He came in and sat on the couch. She sat at his feet and then she went onto the couch and was on his lap, standing like “pet me”. And that was the first time I saw my cat doing that to another person.

It didn’t take long for Ellie to fall in love again.