A post shared by Ronja & Victor (@deaf_darlings) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

A beautiful snow-white cat named Victor enjoyed getting a good groom on with the help of his beloved human’s vacuum cleaner. Because Victor is deaf, the noise doesn’t bother him but according to his human it wouldn’t matter anyway.

We have a very silent vacuum cleaner. Not that we really need it, obviously. But Victor loves it.

Victor is good with a hand-held vacuum cleaner as well.

via Digg