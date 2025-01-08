Loving Humans Mix Up a Daily Kitty Cocktail for Their Tripod Cat Who Needs More Fluids

The incredible humans to a tripod cat named Mr. Biscuits shake up a custom kitty cocktail for him every evening when they get home. The idea came to them when they were having their own happy hour and wanted to include their cat.

Our fluffy little three- lugged cat loves being part of our happy hour ritual. We got some water, squeezed his favorite liquid treat and shook it over ice and he was hooked from there.

This nightly ritual also addressed the concern that Mr. Biscuits wasn’t drinking enough water or getting enough fluids into his system

Mr Biscuits, he just doesn’t drink enough water. We were just trying to get him more liquids too and what better way than a kitty cat cocktail? He knows that when the sun starts to set, he’s going to get a cocktail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8hXmsQuEm5