A Heartwarming Compilation Showing the ‘Cat Distribution System’ in Action

The Dodo put together a heartwarming compilation showing the “Cat Distribution System” in action. This system consists of stray or feral cats who enter people’s lives without warning or announcement and make themselves at home. These cats have certainly done a good job of that with some very loving humans.

Have you ever heard about “the cat distribution system”? We spoke with some people who have been chosen by it, and we came out with some conclusions