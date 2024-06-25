A Heartwarming Compilation Showing the ‘Cat Distribution System’ in Action

The Dodo put together a heartwarming compilation showing the “Cat Distribution System” in action. This system consists of stray or feral cats who enter people’s lives without warning or announcement and make themselves at home. These cats have certainly done a good job of that with some very loving humans.

Have you ever heard about “the cat distribution system”? We spoke with some people who have been chosen by it, and we came out with some conclusions

@grassyforkacres

A Short Story of Mama Kitty#grassyforkacres #catdistributionsystem #homestead

? She Will Be Loved – Radio Mix – Maroon 5
@knort_81

? ?#fyp #family #fyp? #kittensoftiktok #kittenrescue #kitten #love #babytiktok #viral #viralvideo #humor #funnyvideos #funny #kitty #beautiful

? Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell
@animalsofeden

Meet Clover ??? #eden #clover #kitten #catdistributionsystem

? Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Benny Martin
@blondengroen

From stray cat to my baby?? #fyp #foryourpage #catsoftiktok

? That cat is your entire world – Mimo & Milo
Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

