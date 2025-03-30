Musician Plays an Incredible Microtonal Piano With Stacked Chromatic Keyboards Set Quarter-Tones Apart

Musician Nahre Sole visited the Czech Museum of Music in Prague to play an incredible and extremely rare microtonal grand piano, which features stacked keyboards that play a chromatic sequence of notes that are tuned at one-quarter difference in tone.

This unique instrument was designed by German composer Augustus Förster and Czech music theorist and fellow composer Alois Hába. The only other piano like this is located at the National Arab Music Institute in Cairo.

There’s a quarter-tone upright piano that lives at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.