The Extreme Geographical Changes That Would Take Place if the Earth Rotated 90º

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics explained what geographical and geological changes would take place if the Earth rotated 90º. In this scenario, a lot of cold places would become tropical, and those temperate places would become arctic, both literally and figuratively.

What would the world be like if the land masses were spread out the same way as now, but rotated by 90 degrees?