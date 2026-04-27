A Fascinating Interview With a Man Who Traveled by Covered Wagon From Texas to Oklahoma in 1887

Life in the 1800s shared a fascinating 1956 audio interview with 84-year-old John Easley, who traveled by covered wagon from Jack County, Texas, to Ardmore, Oklahoma, in 1887. This area, which was known as “Indian Territory” at the time, was a big change for the then 15 year old Easley, who witnessed a great deal in his young life.

e shares rare firsthand stories about traveling to Indian Territory in a covered wagon in 1887, social activities in the 1800s, working in the newspaper business, delivering papers on horseback, life in Ardmore before and after the 1895 fire, and how United States Marshals kept order in the Oklahoma Territory.

Student Diane Showers interviewed Easley in 1956 as part of a project for Ardmore High School.

In March 1956, Diane Showers interviewed 84-year-old John Easley (born 1872) for an Ardmore High School project.