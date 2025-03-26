Little Orange Kitten Copies Everything His Big Black German Shepard Brother Does

When a woman named Rachel brought home a little orange tabby kitten named Peach, she was concerned about how her 100 pound black German shepherd Moose would respond. Fortunately, within three hours of Peach’s arrival, they were already smitten with each other.

It it took 3 hours for them to start sniffing each other peach curled up onto Moose’s giant body like a stuffed animal and I let out this cry of motherhood overjoy and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The pair does everything together, and if Peach is unfamiliar with anything, he just copies whatever his big canine brother is doing.

I never had to worry about where Peach was because he was constantly attached to Moose. Peach copies everything Moose does….He definitely uses Moose for motivation out in nature as long as Moose is in front of him he gives him that little extra pep in his step.