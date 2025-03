A Playfully Resounding A Cappella Cover of ‘The Imperial March’ Theme From ‘Star Wars’

A cappella group MayTree combined beatboxing and vocals to perform a resoundingly accurate rendition of “The Imperial March”, the iconic theme for Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise. The band also added in a bit their own playful style with an additional line.

Man: I’m your father Woman: And I’m your mother