Stella the Yellow Lab Turns Into a Vacuum Cleaner When Her Human Touches Her Nose

Stella, the lovable hind-dragging, leaf pile jumping, snowman-destroying yellow Lab, also added housekeeping to her many skills.

The Snackuum L.A.B. Model, specifically designed for carpets.

Her human humorously demonstrated how her new vacuum cleaner, the “Snackuum L.A.B. Model”, worked by accidentally dropping a container of treats. She touched Stella’s nose and the dog began efficiently suck up whatever was on the carpeted floor. Her human also added a soundtrack of a real vacuum cleaner for further effect.