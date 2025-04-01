Stella the Yellow Lab Turns Into a Vacuum Cleaner When Her Human Touches Her Nose

Stella, the lovable hind-dragging, leaf pile jumping, snowman-destroying yellow Lab, also added housekeeping to her many skills.

The Snackuum L.A.B. Model, specifically designed for carpets.

Her human humorously demonstrated how her new vacuum cleaner, the “Snackuum L.A.B. Model”, worked by accidentally dropping a container of treats. She touched Stella’s nose and the dog began efficiently suck up whatever was on the carpeted floor. Her human also added a soundtrack of a real vacuum cleaner for further effect.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

