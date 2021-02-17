Yellow Lab Loves Destroying Freshly Made Snowmen

Stella, the loveable hind-dragging, leaf pile jumping dog, has found something new that leaves are gone and the weather in Maine is too cold for sunning herself on the lawn. Instead, Stella has taken to dive-bombing and destroying snowmen that the little humans of her family have painstakingly built.

I know the dreaded day will come when we have to tell the children that not all snowmen are created solely for dogs to destroy, but for now, I shall try to live in the snowment.

This habit has become so predictable (like her obsession with leaves) that Stella’s humans have offered to put the copied faces of Stella’s biggest fans onto the snowmen that she happily topples over in the snow. Stella of course does the choosing.