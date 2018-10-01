Kitten Hilariously Learns That the Floating Triangles Reflected in the Mirror Are Attached to Her Head

While sitting on her human’s bed, a funny little Scottish straight kitten named Mimo spotted a couple of floating triangles reflected in the dresser mirror just a few feet away. As Mimo got closer to investigate, she realized that those strange triangles were attached to her head as ears. To double check, Mimo reached up with her paw a struck a number of hilarious poses with her newly discovered pointy ears before scolding her human.

Ugh, why didn’t you tell me my ears were sticking up like that. I can’t believe you let me walk around like this all day. Stupid human…

via Storyful