How to Care for Your Cat When You Go on Vacation

Jackson Galaxy, the renowned “Cat Daddy”, offers excellent advice for ensuring your cats are stress-free when you go on vacation. He provides different solutions that vary from acceptable to ideal, noting what should happen in each situation.

Confused about what to do with your cat on vacation or any other trip? Whether you’re gone for a few weeks or even a few days, disruption to your routine can be stressful for your cat. All it takes is a little planning!