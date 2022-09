Cat Tries to Bury Her Human’s Coffee After Smelling It

A curious calico cat in Carrara, Italy. stood up on the kitchen counter to smell her human’s cup of espresso. As soon as she inhaled the distinctive aroma, the discerning feline repeatedly attempted to bury the offending liquid very much in the same manner that she buries other, more private things.

The cat sniffs the coffee and starts digging around the cup endlessly,