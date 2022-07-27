Engineer Attempts to Understand How His Cat Can Sleep Through Anything Except the Opening of a Can

Professional cat engineer Paul Klusman, who creates hilarious videos about his resident felines, quite amusingly attempts to understand how his beloved cat Oscar can sleep through the most annoying exaggerated cacophony of noises (a creaky door, a squeaky chair, a sputtering fan), yet the soft sound of a can opener blade touching the top wakes him up immediately. In the end, he perfectly summed up this unique ability as built-in “Cat Audio Filtration Technology”.

Oscar’s superpower is napping. He can sleep through almost anything. Almost…