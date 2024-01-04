Cat Gives Her Rooster Friend a Big Hug After They Walk Together to the Beach

A British shorthair cat named Kikig took a leisurely walk down a country road to the beach with her rooster friend alongside her on Christmas day. Kikig mostly led the way, but always made sure that the rooster was following right behind.

When they reached their destination, Kikig gave the rooster a great big hug.

Kikig often goes walking with the rooster and other birds who live with her.

via Miss Cellania