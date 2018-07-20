The Cast of ‘Breaking Bad’ Discuss the Series in a Live Panel With Conan at San Diego Comic-Com

During San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and creator of the now iconic series Breaking Bad joined Conan O’Brien onstage for a live panel interview. Amongst the topics discussed were the host’s comedic history with Bob Odenkirk, a hindsight change that Vince Gilligan would have made to the plot and his consideration of killing off Walt Junior, Aaron Paul‘s concern that his daughter’s first word may be a favorite of Jesse Pinkman‘s and Bryan Cranston‘s firm belief that Walter White isn’t actually dead.
Bryan doesn’t remember seeing a coroner’s report or obituary for Walter White…
On @ConanOBrien tonight with the Breaking Bad crew after 10 long years. Tune in and watch @BryanCranston throw meth at everyone in the audience. True story.
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 19, 2018