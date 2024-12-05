How 25 Seconds of Stillness in ‘Casablanca’ Was Used to Naturally Reveal the Plot Twist

The Art of Storytelling took a look at the classic 1942 film Casablanca, noting how the camera focused on Ilsa’s (Ingrid Bergman) face for 25 long seconds. This sense of stillness, which was only broken by small facial movements, was the perfect cinematic tool that allowed the plot twist to be revealed quite naturally.

