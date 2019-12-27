Frustrated Cartoon Rabbit Pursues His On-Screen Carrot Nemesis in Real Life After the Work Day Is Over

“Afterwork” is a brilliant short film by Luis Usón and Andrés Aguilar that combines illustrated animation by with CGI by Matte CG to tell the story of a frustrated rabbit named Groompy who finds himself in a rut. He’s the star of a Looney Tunes style cartoon “Groompy and Yummy”, but after his work is done, every day looks exactly the same. It’s only when his on-screen carrot nemesis taunts him in “real life” that Groompy learns that change isn’t always good.
