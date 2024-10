Creative Dad Shows How to Make a ‘Carry Your Own Head’ Halloween Costume With His Daughter

Magician and creative dad Justin Flom and his daughter Haven shared truly informative step-by-step instructions on how to make a “carry your own head” Halloween costume using simple household items. Haven was an enthusiastic participant in the demonstration and seemed to really enjoy the process.

This dad wins Halloween!

Flom and Haven have done other illusory costumes together.

via Born In Space