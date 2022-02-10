Intricate Marble Run Machines Made Out of Cardboard

Marble enthusiast B-dama Friend creates intricate multilevel marble run machines that are completely made out of cardboard. “The Marble Run Machine 37 Spin-off” is one such machine. It uses parts from past machines to make it taller than any run built before.

(translated) I broke the 37th work and finished it as another work! Run 4 courses without crossing red, yellow, blue and green marbles (49 in total)! Even though it uses the same mechanism as the previous work, I think it became a marble coaster with a completely different impression.

In addition to making these runs, Friend also records accompanying videos showing how the run was built.

(translated) This is a channel dedicated to marble coasters (Mable Run Machine)! Not only the work but also how to make it is introduced. …

Here’s the original Marble Run Machine 27.

