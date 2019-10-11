Laughing Squid

The Art of Card Dealing Captured in Stop-Motion

Using artful stop-motion animation, video editor Omozoc (previously) created a wonderful video showing a talented card dealer exhibiting the tricks of the trade. Each deck that was dealt, thrown or otherwise arranged was provided with just a little bit hyperbolic magic to show how this profession requires both control and showmanship at the same time.

There used to be a man who was called “Legendary craftsman of card control”. Please enjoy the technique of card control that he unfolds one after another.

Card Dealing Stop Motion





