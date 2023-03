Pianist Accompanies His Neighbor’s Honking Car Alarm

Musician Tony Ann composed a beautiful piano piece to perfectly accompany the repeated honking of his neighbor’s car alarm. The piece, which is appropriately called “My Neighbour’s Car Alarm”, is a multi-layered, soundtrack composition that mimics the rhythm of the alarm.

Fellow musician Deelen Bhatti later added an amazing drum soundtrack to the original composition.

Tony Ann Music was the original creator of the video that I found on Instagram, and I just added drums