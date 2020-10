A group of rather ravenous capybaras who live at the Nagasaki Bio Park in Japan hilariously devoured a giant Jack-o’-lantern that their caretakers had thoughtfully carved for them in honor of Halloween. Unlike the previous pumpkin, the giant rodents had a head start getting through the gourd’s thick skin.

It’s Halloween season, so I gave the capybaras a jack-o-lantern. Pumpkin-loving capybaras love Jack-O-Lantern of course.