A group of rather hungry capybaras who live at the Nagasaki Bio Park in Japan descended upon a giant pumpkin that their caretakers had given to them. The giant rodents attacked the gourd with great gusto, though it took a bit of time before they broke through the hard outer shell.

We gave capybara a huge pumpkin. We didn’t weigh but it may be around 50kg? Do capybara like it?