A Hilarious Personification of the CAPTCHA Process That Verifies Non-Robot Status

British comedian Stevie Martin played a guileless woman attempting to verify that she’s not a robot using a rather frustrating personified CAPTCHA hilariously played by Lola-Rose Maxwell. Martin vocalizes what so many of us have thought while going through the electronic process of proving our humanity, while Maxwell deadpans what many of us believe the process is saying back to us.

Please check the box that confirms you are a human.

The pair have performed other hilarious skits that involve customer services such as tracking a parcel, booking a flight, and password retrieval.

via Everlasting Blort