Stout Mask Replica, An American Stout Celebrating the Classic Captain Beefheart Album ‘Trout Mask Replica’

Duck Foot Brewing in San Diego has created “Stout Mask Replica”, a 6.5% ABV American stout that pays tribute to the classic Captain Beefheart album Trout Mask Replica, which was produced by Frank Zappa.

Captain Beefheart was often described as complex and eclectic, but always influential. In honor of the release of his legendary Trout Mask Replica album in the digital realm, we present to you this beer that we hope lives up to the polyrhythmic and polytonal complexity of that album.

This very limited-release stout features a palate of caramelized malts, oats, and hops. Only 100 cases will be made for shipping in August/September.

To attempt that level of complexity, the brewmasters at Duck Foot incorporated a variety of specialty malts including roasted and caramelized varieties which will please and challenge your palate at the same time. The oats help balance it all out and provide a soft, silky finish. It’s all tied up nicely with a hint of hop bitterness complementing its underlying malty sweetness. It’s both fast AND bulbous…Only 100 Cases Being Produced. Not Sold in Stores. Shipping in August/September. We Will Sell Out!

The timing of this brew coincides with the album’s brand new availability for streaming on Qobuz.

Hot on the heels of Rolling Stone reporting that CaptainBeefheart’s Trout Mask Replica is going Hi-res for the first time on Qobuz USA…We announce STOUT MASK REPLICA!

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips